22 months after abduction, Elnaz Hajtamiri’s boyfriend charged with murder: OPP

November 9, 2023 at 19 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
22 months after abduction, Elnaz Hajtamiri’s boyfriend charged with murder: OPP

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance. 

It’s the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri’s case.

OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri’s “invasion-style” abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. 

In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP’s criminal investigations branch continues to work to identify Hajtamiri’s whereabouts. 

Police have said that in January 2022 three suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted Hajtamiri from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, where her family said she was hiding out after alleged threats from her ex-boyfriend escalated. 

Lilo had previously been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after police alleged two men violently attacked Hajtamiri with a frying pan and tried to abduct her in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., weeks before she was abducted.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Supreme Court to hear case on Ontario election advertising rules
Ontario News

Supreme Court to hear case on Ontario election advertising rules

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear an appeal of a ruling that struck down third-party election…

Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter flourishing with Toronto Argonauts
Ontario News

Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter flourishing with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — It's been a seamless transition for Ryan Hunter. The 28-year-old North Bay, Ont., native…