Auston Matthews scores NHL-leading 39th goal, Maple Leafs beats Jets 1-0 in overtime

January 25, 2024 at 3 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 39th goal at 4:13 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly at the lip of the crease and redirected the puck past goalie Laurent Brossoit. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Brossoit stopped 29 shots. Winnipeg has lost two straight for the first time since late November. The Jets fell 4-1 in Boston on Monday night.

Winnipeg started the extra period with 1:25 of power-play time after Toronto forward Calle Jarnkrok tripped Mason Appleton late in regulation, but couldn’t beat Samsonov.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Samsonov shines, Matthews scores winner as Maple Leafs down Jets 1-0 in OT
Ontario News

Samsonov shines, Matthews scores winner as Maple Leafs down Jets 1-0 in OT

TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov looked up and saw two Winnipeg Jets bearing down on a short-handed 2-on-0 break. The…

Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Ontario News

Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada

TORONTO — Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free "basic" plan in Canada. After…