Barrick preliminary Q3 sales total 1.03M ounces of gold and 101M pounds of copper

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says its preliminary third-quarter sales totalled 1.03 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper.

The miner says the average market price for gold in the quarter was US$1,928 per ounce while the average market price for copper was US$3.79 per pound.

That comes as Barrick’s preliminary gold production totalled 1.04 million ounces for the quarter and copper production came in at 112 million pounds.

The company says third-quarter production was higher than the second quarter, although lower than previous plans for the quarter, especially at its Pueblo Viejo operation.

Barrick says it continues to expect a significant increase in fourth quarter production volume.

The company will report its full third-quarter results before North American financial markets open on Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)