Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman returns to game lineup after finger injury

September 14, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on September 14, 2023
Reading time: 2 min
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman returns to game lineup after finger injury

TORONTO — Matt Chapman is back in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup.

Chapman was activated from Toronto’s 10-day injured list and was sixth in the Blue Jays lineup when they hosted the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Chapman went on the injured list Aug. 28 with a right middle finger sprain after he got it caught between a dumbbell and a weight rack.

“He’s a big part of our team, obviously, and we’re excited to have him back,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “I think just his overall energy is a good thing for the entire group. 

“We’re looking forward to having him out there every day.”

The third baseman’s batting average was .248 with 15 home runs before his injury. His 36 doubles lead the team, even after the lengthy time away.

Chapman is renowned for his defence, having earned three Gold Glove Awards (2018, 2019, 2021) and two Platinum Glove Awards (2018, 2019). His ability in the field has given him a 4.0 Wins Above Replacement, a statistic that measures a player’s value by deciphering how many more wins he’s worth than a replacement-level player at his same position.

His 4.0 WAR is the best on the Blue Jays this season, slightly ahead of all-star shortstop Bo Bichette’s 3.9.

Schneider said that normally Toronto would have sent Chapman to the minor leagues on a rehab assignment but with the Blue Jays fighting for a post-season spot 

“It’s one of those weird things where you can go on a rehab assignment and go 0 for 12 and come back and be hot,” said Schneider in his office before Thursday’s game. “We’ll take Matt Chapman at his talent level, we’ll take that and go with it.”

Heading into Thursday’s game, Toronto (80-66) trailed the Seattle Mariners by a game for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The Rangers have the second wild card spot, half a game up on Seattle.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes was optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., to make space for Chapman on Toronto’s roster.

Lukes hit .192 with four runs and two RBIs over 26 at bats for the Blue Jays this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Blue Jays place third baseman Matt Chapman on injured list with finger sprain
Ontario News

Toronto Blue Jays place third baseman Matt Chapman on injured list with finger sprain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with…

Guardians win 10-7 in extra innings, Blue Jays’ Bichette, Chapman exit with injuries
Ontario News

Guardians win 10-7 in extra innings, Blue Jays’ Bichette, Chapman exit with injuries

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays lost two players mid-game and some more ground in the American League…

Ontario News

Gausman strikes out 11, Bichette and Chapman hit homers, Blue Jays beat Brewers 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings to win back-to-back starts for the first…