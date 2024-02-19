Canadian Premier League goes patriotic with red-and-white 2024 match ball

February 19, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League is showing its colours with the 2024 match ball.

The ball, a continuation of the league’s partnership with Derbystar Canada, is red and white and adorned with the blended Maple Leaf and North Star emblem contained in the CPL logo.

“We wanted a ball that was unmistakably Canadian, and I am pleased to say Derbystar Canada delivered on that vision,” Glen Johnson, executive vice-president of both the CPL and Canadian Soccer Business, said in a statement.

“This ball is an ode to the distinctive and ever-evolving soccer identity that we see developing from coast to coast, and this design represents this special Canadian soccer community every time a ball gets kicked over the course of our sixth and seventh seasons.”

The CPL’s regular season kicks off April 13.

The Derbystar Canada ball used the last two seasons came with blue and purple shading. The company will serve as the league’s official ball provider through the 2025 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

