Canadian Premier League to kick off sixth season with April 13 tripleheader

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League will kick off its sixth season April 13 with Atletico Ottawa, champion Forge FC and Pacific FC all hosting games.

Ottawa will entertain York United FC at TD Place to kick off the Opening Day tripleheader. Forge will then host 2023 regular-season winner Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field in a rematch of last year’s championship game, followed by Pacific welcoming the Halifax Wanderers to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Vancouver FC rounds out opening-weekend play when it hosts Winnipeg’s Valour FC on April 14 at Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C.

York’s home opener will be April 21 against Forge at York Lions Stadium while Halifax welcomes Atletico Ottawa to Wanderers Grounds on April 27.

Cavalry’s home opener at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows is set for April 28 against Pacific. The final home opener is June 2 when Valour hosts Vancouver. The late start in Winnipeg is due to upgrades to the playing surface at IG Field.

The full CPL schedule will be announced Jan. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024