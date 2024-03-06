Canadian Triple Crown opens with King’s Plate on Aug. 17 at Woodbine Racetrack

March 6, 2024 at 17 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian Triple Crown opens with King’s Plate on Aug. 17 at Woodbine Racetrack

TORONTO — The $1-million King’s Plate will open the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown on Aug. 17, Woodbine Entertainment Group announced Wednesday.

The King’s Plate is North America’s oldest continuously run race. It will highlight Woodbine’s 2024 meet, which begins April 27 and runs through Dec. 15, a total of 129 race dates.

The second jewel of Canadian thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10. The final event will be the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes at Woodbine on Sept. 29.

Wando, with jockey Patrick Husbands, was the last Canadian Triple Crown winner in 2003.

The 2024 meet will feature 38 graded stakes races. The $1-million Woodbine Mile is slated for Sept. 14 and will be one of four Grade 1 events on a card that will also feature the $750,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes, $500,000 Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes and $500,000 bet365 Summer Stakes.

The Mile, Natalma and Summer winners will all secure automatic Breeders’ Cup entries.

However, the Canadian International Stakes won’t be run this year.

The $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, the opening leg of the Canadian Triple Tiara, will be held July 20 at Woodbine. The $150 Plate Trial will also be on that card as both races are key King’s Plate prep events.

The other Triple Tiara races include the $250,000 Bison City Stakes on Aug. 10 and $250,000 Wonder Where Stakes on Sept.8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
Ontario News

Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows

TORONTO — Ontario's jails have seen a dramatic increase in the number of inmates over the past year…

Timothy Garton Ash wins Lionel Gelber Prize for book on modern European history
Ontario News

Timothy Garton Ash wins Lionel Gelber Prize for book on modern European history

TORONTO — A modern history of eastern and central Europe has won this year's $50,000 Lionel Gelber…