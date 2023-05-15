Case of man charged in sale of lethal substance put over to next week

May 15, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on May 15, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Case of man charged in sale of lethal substance put over to next week

A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves has had his bail hearing put over until next week.

Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law earlier this month and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Police allege the man used several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance that is commonly used to cure meats but can be deadly.

They say their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Law appeared briefly in a Brampton, Ont., court today, where his case was put over to May 23.

Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner says at least 37 people have died from sodium nitrite over the past five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Several police forces review deaths for links to man charged in lethal product sale
Ontario News

Several police forces review deaths for links to man charged in lethal product sale

Several police forces say they are reviewing sudden deaths in their regions that could be linked to an…

‘We are being ignored:’ older women struggle with rising cost of housing
Ontario News

‘We are being ignored:’ older women struggle with rising cost of housing

Katherine Goodes has always enjoyed her own company, but at the age of 67 she's going to be moving in…

Man appears in court after charged in sale of lethal powder linked to Ont. deaths
Ontario News

Man appears in court after charged in sale of lethal powder linked to Ont. deaths

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they are working with national and international law enforcement…