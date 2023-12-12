Police expected to give update Tuesday on man accused of selling deadly substance

December 11, 2023 at 21 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on their investigation into an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives.

Peel Regional Police investigators are holding a news conference Tuesday morning into the case of Kenneth Law, who is currently facing 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide in Ontario. Police declined to comment on the case Monday.

Police have alleged that the Mississauga, Ont., man ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

Authorities in other parts of Canada and abroad have said they are investigating possible links between deaths in their jurisdictions and Law’s alleged activities.

British police have said they identified 232 people in the United Kingdom, 88 of whom died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.

Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand have all also announced their own investigations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

