CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira named CFL’s top Canadian

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the CFL’s outstanding Canadian.

Oliveira was honoured Thursday during the CFL’s awards banquet at Fallsview Casnio & Resort.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The five-foot-10 220-pound Oliveira ran for a CFL-high 1,534 yards (5.9-yard average) with nine TDs in leading Winnipeg (14-4) to first place in the West Division.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg native added 38 catches for 482 yards and four TDs.

Montreal Alouettes safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy was the finalist.

The Bombers and Alouettes meet Sunday in the Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.