Cold case cracked: York Region police solve teen’s murder after more than 50 years

TORONTO — Police north of Toronto say they have solved the murder of a 16-year-old girl that took place more than 50 years ago.

York Regional Police say Yvonne Leroux was last seen walking in a Toronto neighbourhood one night in November 1972 and a passerby discovered her body in the Township of King, about 24 kilometres north of the city, the next morning.

Police say the teen was found with a head injury and her death was deemed a homicide.

Fifty-one years later, police say advanced forensic technology has helped identify the teen’s killer – a man named Bruce Charles Cantelon, who was 26 at the time and known to police for having committed several offences against women.

Police say Cantelon died by suicide 19 months after the teen’s death but if he was alive, he would have been charged in Yvonne’s murder.

Investigators say before the teen’s death, her killer was incarcerated at various times due to mental health issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.