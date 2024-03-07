Constellation Software sees earnings, revenues rise in fourth quarter

March 6, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says its net income attributable to common shareholders was US$141 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from US$152 million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says revenue was US$2.3 billion, up from US$1.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Earnings per diluted share were US$6.64, down from US$7.19 a year earlier. 

Revenues for the full financial year rose to US$8.4 billion, up from US$6.6 billion in 2022. 

Constellation says that the uptick in revenues for the fourth quarter and the full year are primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. 

Constellation’s earnings for the full financial year were US$565 million, up from US$514 million in 2022. 

