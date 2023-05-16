Constellation Software sees revenues rise in Q1, earns US$94 million

The Canadian Press
Constellation Software sees revenues rise in Q1, earns US$94 million

TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says its net income attributable to shareholders was US$94 million, down four per centfrom US$98 million a year earlier. 

The Toronto-based company says earnings per diluted share were US$4.44, down from US$4.63 a year earlier. 

Constellation, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was US$1.9 billion.

That’s up 34 per cent from US$1.4 billion the same quarter a year ago. 

The company says the higher revenue was primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions.

After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates, the company says its organic revenue growth was five per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CSU)

