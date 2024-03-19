Credit delinquencies on rise among Canadian businesses: Equifax

March 19, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on March 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Credit delinquencies on rise among Canadian businesses: Equifax

TORONTO — A new report suggests credit delinquencies among Canadian businesses are on the rise.

Equifax Canada’s latest quarterly business credit trends report says there was a 14.3 per cent uptick in the number of businesses that missed a payment on a credit product between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report found a significant surge in instalment loan delinquencies, with early-stage delinquencies up by 12.5 per cent and late-stage delinquencies up by 16.3 per cent year-over-year.

Business credit card and line-of-credit delinquencies grew by 1.3 per cent year-over-year.

The new report comes on top of recent data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy showing a 41.4 per cent surge in business insolvencies in 2023 compared with 2022.

Equifax says Canadian businesses are struggling with the impact of higher interest rates, a slowdown in consumer spending and pandemic loan repayments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Equifax report says Q3 business delinquencies up from previous quarter
Ontario News

Equifax report says Q3 business delinquencies up from previous quarter

TORONTO — A new report says more Canadian businesses are missing debt payments. The report by Equifax…

Scotiabank, BMO prepare for near-term loan weakness and better times ahead
Ontario News

Scotiabank, BMO prepare for near-term loan weakness and better times ahead

TORONTO — The start of first quarter bank earnings saw Scotiabank and BMO put more money aside for…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,331.54, up 53.03…