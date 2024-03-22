Defender Luke Shaw rejoins Atletico Ottawa on season-long loan from Toronto FC

Toronto FC has sent defender Luke Singh to Atletico Ottawa on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent last season with the Canadian Premier League club and the season before with FC Edmonton.

Singh made his first-team debut for Toronto against Mexico’s Club Leon in the round of 16 at the then-CONCACAF Champions League in April 2021. He had one goal in eight appearances across all competitions for Toronto, all in 2021.

In his first stint with Ottawa, Singh had one goal in 27 appearances across all competitions. Before that he appeared in 24 games for now-defunct Edmonton.

The one goal for Ottawa was a highlight-reel strike, an acrobatic volley off a corner in the 88th minute against Cavalry FC.

Singh has represented Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship and made two appearances with the senior side at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

He joined the Toronto academy in 2017 and started with Toronto FC II in March 2019 before going out on loan to Danish football club Brøndby IF for the remainder of the 2019 season. He returned to TFC’s reserve side in 2021.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024