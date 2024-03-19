Director Raoul Peck to receive Hot Docs festival’s outstanding achievement award

TORONTO — Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck is set to be honoured at this year’s Hot Docs festival with its annual outstanding achievement award.

Hot Docs president Marie Nelson says Peck is being celebrated for his “fearless voice” and “significant contributions” to the film industry, which include 2016’s Oscar-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro.”

Peck will curate a selection of films for the festival, showcasing personal favourites and works that have influenced him, and participate in a Q&A session.

The festival will also pay tribute to Canadian cinematographer Iris Ng with its annual Focus On program, showcasing a body of work that includes 2012’s “Stories We Tell” and 2018’s “Shirkers.”

Meanwhile, Hot Docs will introduce a new program, Festival Favourites, highlighting timely documentaries that have made their mark on the festival circuit. Films making their international premieres include “Daughter of Genghis,” chronicling the life of a neo-nationalist struggling with motherhood in Mongolia’s capital city.

The Hot Docs festival runs April 25 to May 5 in cinemas across Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.