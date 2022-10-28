Dozens of guests seek damages from Toronto-area spa after infections

An Ontario woman says she wants accountability from a Toronto-area spa after she and others experienced health problems following visits to the new facility where staph bacteria was found in a saltwater pool.

Nicole Warren is one of dozens of guests seeking damages from Thermëa Spa Village, located in Whitby, Ont.

More than two weeks after her visit, Warren said she is still seeking treatment for a rash that has covered most of her body and made it painful to sleep, sit or wear clothing. While the rash has become less painful, she is now concerned about the possibility of permanent scarring.

“I want them to be held responsible,” she said in an interview.

Two legal notices dated Oct. 21 and 26 advised the spa’s CEO, Martin Paquette, that a number of clients intend to advance a civil action to “recover damages arising from their exposure to contaminants at the spa.”

Justin Linden, the lawyer representing the group,said the claim will be issued in the coming weeks.

He said 28 people intend to participate in the lawsuit and he expects more will join. His clients have experienced similar symptoms including skin outbreaks, ear infections, hearing loss and other symptoms, and some are still suffering weeks later, he said.

“All of them have suffered pretty brutally,” Linden said in an interview. “I think the most important aspect of the lawsuit is accountability.”

Groupe Nordik, which runs Thermëa Spa Village, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the spa addressed the situation in a Oct. 20 social media post, which shared the details about the staph bacteria detection.

The statement said the spa had traced the source of the problem to malfunctioning UV lamps and disinfectant. It said it had been inspecting all its equipment and all pools had been closed since Oct. 14.

“Over the last few days, we have gotten to know some of you that have experienced symptoms of a staph infection. We are devastated to hear that this has been your experience of our village,” the statement said.

“Please be assured that we took every step we could to ensure that the pool was fully inspected, approved and certified by public health authorities, and regularly tested and staffed by experts.”

Warren visited the spa for a friend’s birthday on Oct. 9, three days after it officially opened. The next evening, she noticed a rash that looked like small bites all over her body, prompting her to panic and search for possible causes before consulting with her doctor.

“I was just spiralling because I didn’t know what it was, and then as the days went on it was getting worse,” she said.

Health inspection results on Durham Public Health’s website dated Oct. 14 indicated the Kalla Pool at Thermëa Spa Village was ordered closed. It said the pool may be a health hazard and the operator failed to ensure the public pool was “free from every serious condition.”

Other public health inspection records showed issues with the spa’s facilities. An Oct. 5 routine inspection of the Kalla pool found the operator failed to maintain required levels of bromine, a sanitizer used in pools.

In the Oct. 20 statement on social media, Thermëa Spa Village acknowledged that it was contacted by public health on Oct. 14 to inform them that pseudomonas and staphylococcus, or staph, bacteria was detected in the Kalla saltwater pool.

But Warren said she is frustrated that the spa did not share that information with her when she contacted them about her symptoms. Instead, she said the spa offered her a free voucher for a return visit. She said she learned about the contamination and public health action through speaking with other guests on social media.

More transparent communication would have helped her seek appropriate treatment sooner, she added.

“It’s just a little mind boggling to me that they withheld information,” she said.

Warren said she is left feeling anxious about visiting spas or public pools again.

“I’m scared now. I don’t want to go into another public pool, hot tub, spa, nothing. Knowing that this can happen, no chance,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.