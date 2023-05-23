Dye & Durham buying South African legal software company GhostPractice

May 23, 2023 at 12 h 45 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. has signed a deal to buy South African legal software company GhostPractice Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GhostPractice provides cloud-based software designed to help manage law firms, organize cases and collaborate with clients.

It has about 10,000 users working mainly in small- and medium-sized law firms.

GhostPractice is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and has about 110 employees.

Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud says the acquisition complements the company’s existing products and expands its global practice management capabilities and footprint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

