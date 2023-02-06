Early leaders emerge in U-18 Canadian curling championships

February 6, 2023 at 3 h 11 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TIMMINS, Ont. — Teams skipped by Timothy Marin of New Brunswick, Zachary Davies of Alberta and Raphael Tremblay of Quebec will take 2-0 records into Monday’s action at the Canadian Under-18 boys curling championship.

Marin defeated Simon Perry’s Newfoundland and Labrador team 10-6 in Sunday’s opening draw, then beat Brayden Snow’s Prince Edward Island team 6-3 in the third draw.

Davies dumped Nolan Blaeser’s B.C. foursome 8-3 in the opening draw, then beat Newfoundland and Labrador 7-3 in the third draw.

Tremblay outlasted Nicholas Rowe’s Ontario team 5-3 in the opening draw, then scored three in the last end to edge Ronan Peterson’s Manitoba foursome 6-5 in the third draw.

Teams skipped by Kyle Stratton of Ontario, Nick Mosher of Nova Scotia and Jaxon Hiebert of Alberta are 1-0 after Sunday’s action.

In the girls’ under-18 national championship, also played at McIntyre Curling Club and McIntyre Arena, teams skipped by Jolianne Fortin of Quebec, Ella Lenentine of P.E.I., Anne-Sophie Gionest of Quebec, Rylie Paul of northern Ontario, Grace Beaudry of Manitoba, Marlise Carter of New Brunswick, Savanna Taylor of Saskatchewan, Katrina Frlan of Ontario and Sophie Blades of Nova Scotia are all 1-0 after opening day action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

