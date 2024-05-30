Fifth teen accused in death of Toronto homeless man expected to plead guilty

TORONTO — A fifth girl accused in the death of a homeless man in Toronto’s downtown core is expected to plead guilty.

Court heard the teen is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on June 24.

Four other girls are expected to enter guilty pleas in the coming days and weeks, though the court has not heard on what charges.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree murder in the December 2022 death of Kenneth Lee.

Police have said Lee, a 59-year-old who was living in the city’s shelter system, died after allegedly being stabbed by eight teen girls who are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

A judge recently committed six of the teens to trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Police have said they believe the accused girls met on social media before they gathered in person.

By law, none of the accused can be identified because they are underage.

Community members have described Lee as a kind, quiet man who was trying to defend a friend before he was allegedly attacked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

