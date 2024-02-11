TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tim Hortons

Restaurant Brands International Inc. will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday before financial markets open. The company that owns Tim Hortons and other quick-serve restaurants announced a deal last month to buy Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., the largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, for US$1 billion.

Housing data

Housing data will be in the spotlight Thursday when the Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its January home sales figures, after regional numbers showed the market is roaring back to life. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will also release its latest reading on housing starts in the country the same day.

Economic data

The picture of how the economy fared at the end of 2023 will become a little clearer this week. Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing for December on Thursday and wholesale trade numbers for December on Friday.

TC Energy

Investors will be looking for updates from TC Energy Corp. and its multi-billion-dollar asset divestiture plan when the company reports its fourth-quarter results on Friday. The plan comes as the company works to reduce its debt in the wake of the completion of the costly Coastal GasLink project.

Air Canada

Air Canada will report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call on Friday before markets open. The airline has been under scrutiny for how it accommodates passengers living with disabilities. Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau faced a barrage of questions last week at a House of Commons committee meeting over reports of passenger mistreatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR, TSX:TRP, TSX:AC)