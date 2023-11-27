Four teens among five dead in Huntsville collision Saturday night

Provincial police say four Toronto-area teens are among the five people killed in a Saturday-evening collision in Huntsville, Ont.

OPP say the crash took place on Highway 60 around 11:10 p.m. and involved a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police say the people in the Mercedes were four teens, aged 15 to 17, from Toronto and nearby Richmond Hill, Ont. Their names were not immediately released.

All four teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 42-year-old woman from Huntsville, died of her injuries in hospital.

Police are asking witnesses or those who have footage of the collision to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.