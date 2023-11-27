Four teens among five dead in Huntsville collision Saturday night

November 26, 2023 at 20 h 14 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Four teens among five dead in Huntsville collision Saturday night

Provincial police say four Toronto-area teens are among the five people killed in a Saturday-evening collision in Huntsville, Ont. 

OPP say the crash took place on Highway 60 around 11:10 p.m. and involved a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police say the people in the Mercedes were four teens, aged 15 to 17, from Toronto and nearby Richmond Hill, Ont. Their names were not immediately released.

All four teens were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Ford, a 42-year-old woman from Huntsville, died of her injuries in hospital. 

Police are asking witnesses or those who have footage of the collision to contact them. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs
Ontario News

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify deal with wage gains, full-time jobs

TORONTO — No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement that raises…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: CRTC hearings The…