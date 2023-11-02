GFL Environmental reports revenue boost from price hikes

November 1, 2023 at 21 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
GFL Environmental reports revenue boost from price hikes

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Waste removal company GFL Environmental Inc. says it saw a boost in revenue last quarter thanks in part to higher prices. 

Revenue came in at $1.89 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.83 billion in the quarter last year, as it carried out an 8.8 per cent increase in its solid waste core pricing.

The company says it had a net income of $18.3 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $183.7 million in the same quarter last year. 

Its adjusted net income from continuing operations came to $116.8 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, compared with $74 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, for the quarter last year.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company, which had about $8.8 billion in long-term debt at quarter end, said it managed to lower its cost of borrowing by 0.6 percentage points under its senior secured term loan in the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GFL)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ford says he didn’t direct inclusion of land in urban boundary expansions
Ontario News

Ford says he didn’t direct inclusion of land in urban boundary expansions

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he did not instruct staff to include specific developer-owned…

18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford’s family wedding: NDP
Ontario News

18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford’s family wedding: NDP

TORONTO — Ontario has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended…

Ontario tables bill to return lands to the Greenbelt
Ontario News

Ontario tables bill to return lands to the Greenbelt

TORONTO — Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister introduced legislation Monday to return parcels of land to the protected…