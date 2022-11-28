Halton police investigate suspicious death found after car fire in Burlington, Ont

November 27, 2022 at 22 h 44 min
The Canadian Press

BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle fire in Burlington, Ont. that has been deemed suspicious.

Halton Regional Police say officers and fire services responded to the blaze at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered a body after the fire was extinguished.

Police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The deceased person has not been identified, and police say the vehicle has been taken to Toronto for forensic examination.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fire or who travelled in the area of Dundas St. between Bronte Road and Appleby Line that morning to reach out.

They are also looking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage taken on Nov. 27 between 2 and 4 a.m. on Highway 407 north, Appleby Line west, Bronte Road east, or the Queen Elizabeth Way and 403 south. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.

