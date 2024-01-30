SIU investigating after man dies in crash involving truck that was fleeing police

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an occupant of a pickup truck that was allegedly fleeing from police died in a crash.

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police officers on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont., had stopped the driver of a truck for speeding just before 4 a.m. Monday when the driver fled.

The SIU says police then found the pickup truck in a collision at an off ramp.

It says four occupants of the truck were taken to hospital and one of them, a 26-year-old man, died after arriving there.

It is now asking witnesses to contact the SIU to help with the investigation.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates cases where a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.