Watchdog investigating after officers shoot, kill man at home in Oakville, Ont.

March 2, 2024 at 17 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Watchdog investigating after officers shoot, kill man at home in Oakville, Ont.

OAKVILLE — Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a man was allegedly shot and killed by police at a home in Oakville, Ont. 

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police were called to the home west of Toronto shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. 

The SIU says two officers found a man inside the home and shot him, but it provided no details about their interactions. 

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man with injuries described by the SIU as serious was found inside the home and is now in hospital. 

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken middle finger on left hand
Ontario News

Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken middle finger on left hand

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Rehkopf paces Rangers to 4-3 OT win over Knights

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf's second goal of the night, scored 46 seconds into overtime, lifted the Kitchener Rangers past the…