Watchdog investigating after officers shoot, kill man at home in Oakville, Ont.

OAKVILLE — Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a man was allegedly shot and killed by police at a home in Oakville, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police were called to the home west of Toronto shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

The SIU says two officers found a man inside the home and shot him, but it provided no details about their interactions.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man with injuries described by the SIU as serious was found inside the home and is now in hospital.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.