Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquire linebacker Williams in deal with Argonauts

HAMILTON — Jordan Williams is a Hamilton Tiger-Cat.

The Toronto Argonauts dealt the Canadian linebacker to Hamilton on Monday for three 2024 draft picks (one first, two in third round) a conditional 2025 third-round selection and the negotiation rights to American receiver Deontay Burnett. The Ticats also receive three 2024 picks (first, second and fourth rounds) as well as a conditional 2025 fourth-round selection.

The move reunites Williams with Hamilton GM Ed Hervey, who selected Williams first overall in the 2020 CFL draft as the B.C. Lions general manager.

Williams 29, had 52 total tackles (five for loss) in 14 regular-season games last year with Toronto. The six-foot, 220-pound Williams has appeared in 46 career CFL games with B.C. (2021-22) and the Argos (2023), registering 229 tackles, 16 special-teams tackles, one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Williams was the CFL’s top rookie in 2021 when he set a league record for most tackles by a first-year Canadian with 92.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.