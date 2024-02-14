Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Toronto defensive linemen Hendrix, Barlow

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive linemen Dewayne Hendrix and Brandon Barlow to two-year contracts.

The moves came Wednesday, the second day of CFL free agency. Hendrix and Barlow are both former Toronto Argonauts.

Hendrix, 27, had 22 tackles (four for loss), six sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 15 regular-season games last year with Toronto.

The six-foot-four, 270-pound Hendrix spent three seasons with the Argos, starting 37-of-38 contests. He accumulated 64 tackles (10 for loss), eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Barlow was with Toronto the previous two seasons. The six-foot-four, 260-pound Barlow had 31 total tackles (29 defensive) in 2023 along with nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Both Hendrix and Barlow earned Grey Cup rings with Toronto in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.