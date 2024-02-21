Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran receiver White to two-year deal

HAMILTON — Tim White is remaining with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton re-signed the veteran receiver to a two-year deal Tuesday. White became a free agent Feb. 13.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound American had 75 catches for a CFL-best 1,269 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 to earn league all-star honours for a second straight season.

In 2022, White recorded 94 receptions for 1,265 yards and eight TDs.

White is entering his fourth season with Hamilton. He has started 47 regular-season games with the club, registering 225 catches for 3,308 yards and 18 TDs while rushing for 222 yards on 47 carries.

Before arriving in Hamilton, White spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens (2017-18), New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2019-20).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.