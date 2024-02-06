Hockey Canada says all players from 2018 world junior team remain suspended

February 5, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on February 5, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hockey Canada says all members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team will remain suspended until its investigation into a sexual assault allegation involving members of that team is complete.

The governing body said in a release that findings of its investigation remain under an ongoing appeal process.

Police in London, Ont., held a press conference Monday to update their investigation into the allegations which have resulted in charges of sexual assault against five members of the 2018 junior team: Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod.

Hockey Canada, in its first comments since charges were recently confirmed by the players’ legal representatives, said it will not comment further out of respect for the appeal and the legal process.

Members of the team have been suspended from Hockey Canada activities since March 27, 2023. 

The charges relate to an alleged incident at a hotel in London in June 2018, after members of the world junior team celebrated their gold medal from that year’s junior championship. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled the first name of Dilllon Dube.

