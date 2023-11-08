Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier

November 8, 2023 at 16 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $357 million, up from $307 million a year ago.

The power utility says the profit amounted to 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 51 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.93 billion, down from $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, while revenue, net of purchased power, totalled $1.08 billion, up from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One says the increase in revenue, net of purchased power, was helped by a hike in transmission rates and higher average monthly peak demand.

Since the end of the quarter, the company says it was awarded the right to develop and construct three new transmission lines to meet growing demand in Northeastern and Eastern Ontario. 

It says it has been collaborating with First Nations on early planning and that First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Goin’ Down the Road’ director Donald Shebib, who paved way for Canada’s road movie, dies
Ontario News

‘Goin’ Down the Road’ director Donald Shebib, who paved way for Canada’s road movie, dies

TORONTO — Donald Shebib, whose seminal 1970 drama "Goin' Down the Road" became a cultural touchstone…

Ontario News

National Football League continues to dominate Proline player interest

TORONTO — The NFL continues to rein supreme with Proline bettors. According to the Ontario Lottery…