Kappo Sato and Restaurant 20 Victoria awarded Michelin stars at Toronto ceremony

TORONTO — Two more Toronto chefs earned feathers in their tuques Wednesday night, each receiving a Michelin star.

The tire company turned culinary kingmaker added Kappo Sato and Restaurant 20 Victoria to its list of Michelin-starred eateries at a ceremony unveiling this year’s edition of the guide.

Michelin lauded Kappo Sato, a Japanese restaurant led by chef Takeshi Sato, for its bustling atmosphere and “clever courses.”

Meanwhile, Michelin celebrated chef Julie Hyde’s Restaurant 20 Victoria for its “pristine seafood and refined sauce work.”

The organization also awarded a pair of eateries with “green stars” recognizing their leadership in restaurant sustainability.

Both Frilu, which received a Michelin star last year, and White Lily Diner, which is on the Bib Gourmand list for affordable eats, were recognized for having no-till farms that supply the restaurants.

With the new additions, Toronto is now home to one restaurant with two Michelin stars, 14 with a single star and two with a green star. There are also 21 on the Bib Gourmand list.

The Michelin Guide entered the Canadian market last year, first in Toronto and then in Vancouver.

Last September, it awarded two stars to only one restaurant in Canada’s most populous city: Sushi Masaki Saito, led by chef Masaki Saito.

Saito’s New York eatery, Sushi Ginza Onodera, earned a Michelin star in 2017 and two stars in 2018. He left that restaurant to open Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto’s posh Yorkville neighbourhood in 2019.

Another 12 Toronto restaurants received a single star last September.

The following month, Michelin revealed that eight restaurants in Vancouver had received a star. The company will update its Vancouver guide next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.