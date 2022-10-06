Lionel Gelber Prize for books on global affairs increases purse to $50K

TORONTO — A Canadian award for books on global affairs has more than tripled its purse to $50,000.

Presented by University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Foreign Policy magazine, the prize previously awarded $15,000 annually to an English non-fiction book on international affairs.

Organizers say they’re excited to increase the cash prize and bring greater attention to titles that tackle world issues.

This year’s winner will receive the lucrative honour at a ceremony and public lecture at the Munk School in April.

The prize was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber.

Last year’s winner was former American military adviser Carter Malkasian’s “The American War in Afghanistan: A History,” published by Oxford University Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.