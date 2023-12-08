Man allegedly shot by police after call for domestic disturbance in Ontario: SIU

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building.

York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene.

Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU, an agency that investigates when a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, says eight investigators will be looking into the shooting.

A subject official and two witnesses have been designated in their investigation and post-mortem for the man is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.