Man allegedly shot by police after call for domestic disturbance in Ontario: SIU

December 8, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on December 8, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man allegedly shot by police after call for domestic disturbance in Ontario: SIU

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building.

York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. 

Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU, an agency that investigates when a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, says eight investigators will be looking into the shooting.

A subject official and two witnesses have been designated in their investigation and post-mortem for the man is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rush’s Alex Lifeson joins Geddy Lee at Toronto book tour stop to share memories
Ontario News

Rush’s Alex Lifeson joins Geddy Lee at Toronto book tour stop to share memories

TORONTO — Geddy Lee surprised a venue of Rush fans on Thursday by marching out old friend and longtime…

As fossil fuel execs descend on U.N. climate summit, some ask ‘what are COPs about?’
Ontario News

As fossil fuel execs descend on U.N. climate summit, some ask ‘what are COPs about?’

TORONTO — The world’s major climate negotiations risk turning into a trade show spectacle of unchecked…