Man in hospital with serious injuries following Christmas Day stabbing

Toronto police are investigating an early Christmas Day stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area in the city’s west end shortly after midnight.

They found a man in his thirties with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.