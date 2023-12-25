Man in hospital with serious injuries following Christmas Day stabbing

December 25, 2023 at 11 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Toronto police are investigating an early Christmas Day stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area in the city’s west end shortly after midnight.

They found a man in his thirties with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Woman in hospital following Christmas Day stabbing in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — One woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Christmas morning in Toronto. Just after…

Paramount Prince wins 164th running of $1-million King’s Plate race
Ontario News

Paramount Prince wins 164th running of $1-million King’s Plate race

TORONTO — Patrick Husbands isn't one to mess with a winning formula. So, after guiding Paramount Prince…