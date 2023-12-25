Woman in hospital following Christmas Day stabbing in downtown Toronto

December 25, 2023 at 12 h 09 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — One woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Christmas morning in Toronto.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area.

A woman in her 20s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities are also investigating another Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto’s west end that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.

