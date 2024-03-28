Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

March 28, 2024 at 18 h 43 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

TORONTO — A man who was wanted in connection with a 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that left two people dead and one injured has been arrested in the United States. 

York Regional Police say a 29-year-old man from Mississauga was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Hartford, Conn. on Tuesday.

They say the accused was charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. 

Police have been looking for him for two years since a deadly shooting at a lounge on Highway 7, on July 23, 2022.

Three victims were found with gunshot wounds that day.

Two of the victims — a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old man — died from their injuries and a 20-year-old woman was injured but she survived.     

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Four Ontario school boards sue Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok
Ontario News

Four Ontario school boards sue Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok

TORONTO — Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram,…

Over 300,000 public sector workers earn more than $100K; OPG CEO tops the list
Ontario News

Over 300,000 public sector workers earn more than $100K; OPG CEO tops the list

TORONTO — The five top paid public employees in Ontario are all at Ontario Power Generation, with the…