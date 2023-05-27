Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (NUMBER, up or down NUMBER):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 34 cents, or 1.35 per cent, to $25.53 on 14.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $38.86 on 11.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $48.85 on 9.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $75.82 on 6.1 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $66.95 on 6.0 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $78.26 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $38.86. U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips said Friday it will exercise its right of first refusal and purchase TotalEnergies’ 50 per cent stake in the Surmont oilsands project for $4 billion. The U.S. company’s move to buy the remaining stake is a blow to Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc., which announced in April its intention to acquire Total’s share of Surmont as part of a larger $6.1-billion deal that would also see Suncor acquire French company Total’s stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project.

Canadian Western Bank. (TSX:CWB). Finance. Down $1.43, or 5.86 per cent, to $22.99. CWB Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and said it was targeting lower annual loan growth than previously expected. The Edmonton-based bank said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share, up a penny from 32 cents per share. The increased payment came as CWB said its common shareholders’ net income totalled $70.0 million or 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $74.2 million or 82 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26,2023.