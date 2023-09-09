Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,074.65, down 57.43 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 24 cents, or 23.30 per cent, to $1.27 on 20.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 79 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $88.59 on 10.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $46.84 on 8.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $45.77 on 8.1 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $7.46 on 5.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 48 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $49.05 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up two cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $21.30. Air Canada said it has repaid about $589 million in debt that it used to buy aircraft. The company said Friday it repaid a $462-million loan from Canada’s Export Development Corp. that it used to pay for the purchase of 14 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The airline also repaid $127 million in a partial repayment of financing supported by the Export-Import Bank of the United States that was used to buy four Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $45.77. Enbridge Inc. has closed a $4.6-billion offering of shares the company announced as part of its deal to buy three U.S. gas utilities earlier this week. The company said it issued 102,913,500 shares under the plan that saw the underwriters exercise the full over-allotment option. The offering price under the bought-deal financing was $44.70 per share. Enbridge said the exercise of the over-allotment option reduces and further derisks its financing requirements to fund the acquisitions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.