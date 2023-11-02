Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,079, up 205.53 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 48 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $44.92 on 11.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $45.36 on 9.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $24.52 on 7.3 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (SX:FM). Mining. Down $1.29, or 8.03 per cent, to $14.78 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up three cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $77.49 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $26.36 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI). Corporate Services. Up $3.35, or 2.02 per cent, to $169.46. Thomson Reuters Corp. announced plans to invest more than US$100 million a year in generative artificial intelligence. The company said Wednesday it is building AI-powered capabilities for its products including a tool for its Westlaw Precision service that will launch Nov. 15 for customers in the United States. The plans to invest in AI came as the company reported a third-quarter profit of US$367 million, up from US$228 million in the same quarter last year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS). Apparel. Down $1.36, or 8.84 per cent, to $14.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. cut its financial guidance for its full year as it warned an “uncertain” and “increasingly challenging” global landscape along with an unseasonably warm September could hamper sales. It now expects total revenue for its 2024 financial year to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion. Canada Goose earned four cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 1 compared with three cents per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totalled $281.1 million, up from $277.2 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1,2023.