Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,530.21, down 45.38 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $43.29 on 10.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $5.30 on 8.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.77, or 2.02 per cent, to $86.06 on 7.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $46.29 on 7.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 1.79 per per cent, to $24.17 on 6.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 2.74 per cent, to $9.59 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Indigo Books and Music. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Down 15 cents, or 6.98 per cent, to $2.00. Following a number of executive changes and a massive cyberattack that downed its systems, Indigo Books and Music Inc. said it’s embarking on a transformation plan. On a Wednesday call to discuss the company’s second quarter, chief executive Heather Reisman mentioned the plan has both short- and long-term initiatives but offered no specifics beyond saying it is meant to “fully re-energize our connection to our customers.” The company reported a $22.4-million net loss in the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $15.9 million the year prior. It amounted to a loss of 80 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of 57 cents during the same quarter last year.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $49.84. With its Coastal GasLink pipeline project completed, TC Energy Corp. said its goal for the next few years will be to live within its means and control its capital expenditures. The Calgary-based pipeline company announced on Wednesday the mechanical completion of its 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink project, which has been under construction for the past five years. The milestone, which includes the completion of final documentation and engineering analysis, comes on the heels of last month’s news that the pipeline is fully installed and marks the final step before commissioning. TC Energy reported a net loss attributable to common shares of $197 million or 19 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of $841 million or 84 cents per share in the third quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8,2023.