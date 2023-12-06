Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,375.93, down 34.28 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $90.22 on 14.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 11 cents, or 10.89 per cent, to 90 cents on 12.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $47.68 on 11.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 59 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $43.53 on 10.7 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 10.83 per cent, to $2.66 on 10.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up seven cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $26.93 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN). Finance. Down 61 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $48.33. Advocacy groups said Brookfield Corp. is substantially under-reporting its carbon emissions, even as the firm’s head of transition investing Mark Carney emphasizes the importance of increased disclosures. The report by the group Investors for Paris Compliance, citing data from Private Equity Climate Risks, said the investments of Canada’s largest private equity investor emit over 13 times more than what Brookfield discloses in its most recent sustainability report. The discrepancies come in part because Brookfield doesn’t count the emissions linked to Oaktree Capital Management, in which it acquired a majority stake in 2019.

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Utilities. Down one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $27.32. AltaGas Ltd. is raising its dividend as it says it expects its earnings to grow next year, helped by its core operations. The energy infrastructure company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 29.75 cents per share starting with its March payment to shareholders, up from 28 cents per share. In its outlook, AltaGas said it expects its normalized earnings per share for 2024 to total between $2.05 and $2.25. The result would mean year-over-year growth of about 10 per cent, based on the midpoint of its guidance for both years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5,2023.