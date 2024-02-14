Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,584.97, down 482.33 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $42.86 on 11.4 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. (TSX:SSRM). Mining. Down $7.00, or 53.52 per cent, to $6.08 on 9.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 56 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $46.37 on 8.8 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down eight cents, or 1.93 per cent, to $4.07 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.29, or 1.62 per cent, to $78.60 on 6.4 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $15.04, or 12.55 per cent, to $104.85 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $15.04, or 12.55 per cent, to $104.85. A flurry of holiday sales saw Shopify Inc. end 2023 with strong revenue growth and profits even as consumers continued to grapple with inflation. The Ottawa-based supplier of e-commerce software reported Tuesday a fourth-quarter profit of US$657 million compared with a loss of US$623 million a year earlier. The firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its revenue totalled US$2.14 billion for the period ended Dec. 31, up 24 per cent from US$1.74 billion a year earlier.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Restaurants. Down $3.92, or 3.72 per cent, to $101.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s fourth-quarter income more than doubled from a year ago, but the brand is warning of “softening” in China, where it says it and its partners will need to spend more if the company’s stable of brands is to keep growing. The Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs parent company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, revealed Tuesday that its net income totalled US$726 million or $1.60 per diluted share, up from US$336 million or 74 cents US per diluted share during the last three months of 2022.

SSR Mining Inc. (TSX:SSRM). Mining. Down $7.00, or 53.52 per cent, to $6.08. Shares in SSR Mining Inc. were halved Tuesday after a landslide at its gold mine in Turkey. The landslide at the Copler mine trapped at least nine workers underground, officials said. Anagold Mining has operated the Copler mine since 2009. The mine is 80 per cent owned by SSR Mining, according to the company’s website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.