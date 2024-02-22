Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,172.38, up 45.15 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 58 cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $32.41 on 10.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $46.98 on 10.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.23, or 2.79 per cent, to $45.35 on 10.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.47, or 2.89 per cent, to $87.90 on 7.0 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 64 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $131.91 on 5.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 44 cents, or 9.38 per cent, to $4.25 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up 30 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $11.91. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is seeking at least $20 billion through international arbitration in the wake of the shutdown of its copper mine in Panama. CEO Tristan Pascall told analysts on a conference call that the company commenced the arbitration process under the terms of the free-trade agreement between Canada and Panama, as well as through the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. reported a net loss for the quarter of US$1.45 billion, and warned in its earnings release that the situation in Panama has impacted the company’s earnings potential to the point that its ability to continue operating could be threatened within the next 12 months.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Up $1.71, or 3.74 per cent, to $47.49. Gildan Activewear Inc. raised its quarterly dividend 10 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$153.3 million, up from US$83.9 million a year earlier. The clothing maker said Wednesday it will pay a quarterly dividend of 20.5 cents US per share, up from 18.6 cents US per share. Gildan, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its fourth-quarter profit amounted to 89 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 47 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21,2024.