Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,794.56, up 200.60 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $97.05 on 9.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $48.05 on 7.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $24.14 on 6.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 13 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $32.25 on 5.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $46.82 on 5.3 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 6.69 per cent, to $3.35 on 5.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $46.82. Suncor Energy Inc. said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fort McKay First Nation on a prospective oilsands lease development opportunity on reserve lands. The Calgary-based oilsands company said it is progressing early-stage technical and commercial feasibility assessments to determine the quality and quantity of economically recoverable bitumen ore in the area, which is located within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northern Alberta and on the Fort McKay First Nation’s traditional territory.

Shares in Linamar Corp. rose after the company raised its dividend and reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. Executive chair and CEO Linda Hasenfratz said the company is looking forward to another year of double-digit growth in revenue and profits for 2024. The Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturing company reported late Wednesday that it earned $104.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $92.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the quarter rose to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7,2024.