Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,831.02, up 61.80 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Inc. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $97.25 on 18.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $47.24 on 12.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $24.19 on 11.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down three cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $81.53 on 5.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $54.90 on 5.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Down 14 cents, or 3.88 per cent, to $3.47 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Home and Homeware. Down 25 cents, or 4.20 per cent, to $5.70. Dorel Industries Inc. laid off workers last quarter as part of a cost-reduction strategy amid ongoing losses, even as it reported its best financial results in two-and-a-half years. The maker of children’s products and home furniture cut its employee tally in the latter segment by about five per cent, according to financial filings Tuesday. The company reported a net loss of US$3.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a big improvement from its US$41.4-million loss in the same period last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Up six cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $45.74. A U.S. investor looking to replace a majority of the board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has filed a lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer and its board to ensure it holds its annual meeting “without delay and with the oversight of an independent chair” on May 28. Gildan has been embroiled in a fight over who should lead the company since it announced late last year that co-founder and then-CEO Glenn Chamandy would be replaced by Vince Tyra.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.