Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

May 29, 2024 at 20 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,897.98, down 367.07 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.07, or 1.93 per cent, to $54.47 on 16.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $48.93 on 11.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 64 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $35.15 on 9.1 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $11.62, or 8.86 per cent, to $119.48 on 7.4 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $49.90 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $28.30 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $2.88, or 2.55 per cent, to $115.89. Quebec-focused National Bank of Canada bucked the general trend of downward profits among banks this quarter as it benefited from higher stability in its home market. On Wednesday, the Montreal-based bank reported a second-quarter profit of $906 million, up from $832 million a year earlier, while raising its quarterly dividend by four cents to $1.10 per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as National Bank says its profit amounted to $2.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.34 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted profits were reported as the same.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $11.62, or 8.86 per cent, to $119.48. BMO Financial Group shares came under pressure after the bank reported results that missed expectations on higher loan-loss provisions and U.S. growth issues. The bank, which significantly expanded its U.S. presence early last year with its US$16.3-billion Bank of the West acquisition, said the results reflect a challenging environment there along with pressure on Canadian borrowers from higher interest rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,265.05, down…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,373.38, up 52.51…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,320.87, up 120.08…