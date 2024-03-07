Natalie Spooner scores as Toronto beats Boston 3-1 for eighth straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat Boston 3-1 on Wednesday night for its eighth consecutive victory.

Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto (10-5-0), which has won nine of 10 overall. Kristen Campbell made 22 saves in front of a sellout crowd of 2,479 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Jess Healey scored for Boston (6-6-2), which dropped its second in a row. Aerin Frankel stopped 15 shots in two periods. Emma Soderberg turned away all 11 shots she faced in relief in the third period.

Toronto earned its second straight victory against Boston, also winning 5-3 on Feb. 14. Boston won their first meeting of the season on Jan. 17.

Munroe opened the scoring 3:25 into the first period with her first of the season.

Sarah Nurse drove down the right side, cut into the slot and sent a shot on net. Munroe came rushing in and buried the rebound after a couple whacks at the puck.

Spooner scored her PHWL-best 12th goal with 2:23 remaining in the first. She went in on a breakaway, got Frankel to bite on a deke and went to her backhand for the shot.

Connors made it 3-0 with 3:26 remaining in the second. She sent in a wrist shot from just inside the point that beat Frankel glove side for her third of the campaign.

Healey finally got Boston on the board with 5:35 left in the game. She picked the puck up from the left faceoff circle and whipped in a shot that went off the post and in for her first of the year. ___

