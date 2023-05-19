NHL Players’ Association promotes Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director

May 19, 2023 at 15 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL Players’ Association promoted Ron Hainsey to assistant executive director on Friday, putting him in a prominent position on new leader Marty Walsh’s staff.

Hainsey, a retired defenseman who played over 1,000 NHL games, joined the union two years ago and was assigned to work on special projects and development initiatives. He joins special assistant to the executive director Mathieu Schneider as the top ex-players in the organization.

“Ron has a deep knowledge of the game as a longtime player, an NHLPA member who was actively involved in collective bargaining throughout his career and most recently as an NHLPA staff member,” Walsh said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Ron to further strengthen the NHLPA and better serve the members.”

Now 42, Hainsey was part of the players’ collective bargaining agreement negotiating committees in 2012-13 and 2020 and spent several years on the NHLPA executive board.

“Ron has been an instrumental part of the NHLPA going back to his time as a player,” Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. “Ron is thoughtful, direct and thorough, and has earned the respect of people across the hockey industry.”

Okposo was on the executive director search committee to find a successor for Don Fehr, which ended with Walsh getting the job. The former U.S. Secretary of Labor and mayor of Boston was hired away from the Biden administration in February and assumed control in March.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CFL will live stream exhibition, regular-season games for first time in 2023
Ontario News

CFL will live stream exhibition, regular-season games for first time in 2023

TORONTO — The CFL will live stream both exhibition and regular-season games starting in 2023. The league…

Death of the password coming as passkey technology on brink of consumer adoption
Ontario News

Death of the password coming as passkey technology on brink of consumer adoption

TORONTO — Anna Pobletts has spent the last few years on a mission to make passwords a thing of the…