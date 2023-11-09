Nic Benn returns to Toronto Arrows after missing most of 2023 season through injury

November 9, 2023 at 16 h 16 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Centre/wing Nic Benn, who was limited to just one game last season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Toronto Arrows’ season opener, has re-signed with the Major League Rugby team.

The Arrows say the 22-year-old back will be ready for the start of his second MLR campaign. 

A native of Newcastle, Australia, Benn joined the Arrows from Shute Shield side Manly. He scored six tries for Manly’s senior team in 2022 after spending two years with the club’s under-20 program.

Benn is designated as a domestic player through his Canadian eligibility thanks to his mother, who was born and raised in northern British Columbia.

The Arrows are allowed to field nine imports in their matchday 23. Canadians and Americans are considered as domestic players.

Benn was part of the Australian under-18 side at the 2019 World School Sevens competition in New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023

